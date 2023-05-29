Wisconsin dairy breakfasts are being planned to celebrate June Dairy Month. Agri-View will publish a calendar weekly in print, as well as online, with updates as we receive them. Email agriview@madison.com with breakfast information including time and date, location with street address, what will be included, and a contact website, email or phone number to learn more information. Visit bit.ly/dairybk2023 to see an interactive map.
June 1-3
To the Moo’n and Beyond – Dairyfest 2023
The breakfast will be held from June 1-3 at various locations. Call 715-384-3454 for more information.
June 3
Crawford County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 6 to 10 a.m. June 3 at Alan & Kathy Flansburgh’s farm, 58153 Wisconsin Highway 60, Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. Email mary.johnsrude@gmail.com for more information.
Barron County June Dairy Month Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 6 to 11 a.m. June 3 at Cory & Janelle Picknell Family Dairy Farm, 790 6 ½ Ave., Prairie Farm, Wisconsin. Call 715-651-1085 for more information.
Farm to Fork Fundraiser
The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 3 at the Wisconsin Dells High School, 1501 Brew Farm Road, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Breakfast hosted by the Wisconsin Dells FFA Alumni & Supporters. Visit www.facebook.com/WIDellsFFAAlumni for more information.
Cows on the Concourse
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 at Madison Capitol Square, 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Call 608-333-7599 for more information.
Iowa County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held June 3 at Arena Cheese, 300 U.S. Highway 14, Arena, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/iowacountydairypromotion for more information.
Rock County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held June 3 at Daluge Farm, 3719 South County Road G, Janesville, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/RockCountyDairyPromotion for more information.
Monroe County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held June 3 at Mapltwin Farms LLC, 28521 Navajo Road, Cashton, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/monroecountydairybreakfast for more information.
June 4
Stratford FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 4 at the Country Aire Restaurant, 118600 County Road P, Stratford, Wisconsin. Email shirley.hein55@gmail.com for more information.
Brown County Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 4 at Collins Dairy LLC, 3789 Hill Road, Greenleaf, Wisconsin. Call 920-371-1777 for more information.
Dodge County Dairy Brunch
The breakfast will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 4 at Gault Valley Farms, W1970 Adams Road, Neosho, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/dodgecountydairy for more information.
June 10
Lafayette County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 10 at Meylor Family Farms, 15425 Highway G, Darlington, Wisconsin. Call 608-776-4089 for more information.
Pepin County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 6:30 to 11 a.m. June 10 at Churchview Dairy, N6294 County Road V, Durand, Wisconsin. Call 715-495-6014 for more information.
Washington County Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 10 at Roden Echo Valley LLC, 5545 County Road Y, West Bend, Wisconsin. Call 262-689-8553 for more information.
Sauk County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 10 at Brander’s Dairy Farm, E3886 U.S. Highway 14 & 60, Spring Green, Wisconsin. Email jkbran55@gmail.com for more information.
Vernon County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 10 at Vesbach’s Doodle Valley Farm, E14154 Wisconsin Highway 82, La Farge, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/VernonCountyDairyBreakfast for more information.
Dane County Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 7 to 11:30 a.m. June 10 at Kahl Family Farm, 8385 County Highway A, Verona, Wisconsin. Call 608-445-6708 for more information.
Grilled Cheese Day
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 at Olson Farms of Larsen, 6302 County Road MM, Larsen, Wisconsin. Call 920-312-2676 for more information.
Portage County Dairy Palooza
The breakfast will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 at Feltz’s Dairy Store, 5796 Porter Drive, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Call 715-570-6391 for more information.
June 11
Marquette County June Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to noon June 11 at Marquette County Fairgrounds, 757 Main Street, Westfield, Wisconsin. Call 608-369-2644 for more information.
Richland County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 at Red Brae Dairy, 19974 Wisconsin Highway 60, Muscoda, Wisconsin. Call 608-475-7312 for more information.
Outagamie County Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 11 at Vande Hei Dairy Farm, N8370 County Road Y, Seymour, Wisconsin. Visit sites.google.com/view/outagamiecountydairypromotion/home for more information.
Lincoln County June Dairy Month Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 11 at the Merrill Area Recreation Complex, hockey area, 1100 Marc Drive, Merrill, Wisconsin. Call 715-873-4090 for more information.
Oconto County Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 at Kohl’s Dairy Farm LLC, 6214 Klaus Lake Road, Gillett, Wisconsin. Call 920-598-0350 for more information.
Grant County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held June 11 at the Stonefield Historic Site, 12195 County Highway VV, Cassville, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066556095367 for more information.
June 17
Eau Claire County Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 17 at Bears Grass Dairy Inc., S8495 County Road V, Augusta, Wisconsin. Email tskibba@ecec.com for more information.
Rusk County June Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 17 at Rusk County Fairgrounds, W8323 Highway 8, Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Call 715-415-5133 for more information.
Sheboygan County Dairy Promotion Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to noon June 17 at Hickory Lawn Dairy Farm Inc., N2957 Hickory Grove Road, Cascade, Wisconsin. Call 920-207-2272 for more information.
Pierce County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 17 at the Maple Bud Farm, N5718 530th St., Ellsworth, Wisconsin. Call 715-307-0903 for more information.
Columbia County MOO-DAY Brunch
The breakfast will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17 at Darian Acres, W4598 County Road G, Rio, Wisconsin. Call 608-635-2858 or 608-697-1152 for more information.
June 17-18
Watertown Agri-Business Club’s Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 17 and 18 at Zwieg’s Maple Acres, N947 Plover Road, Clyman, Wisconsin. Call 920-248-1860 for more information.
June 18
Marshfield FFA Alumni June Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to noon June 18 at Nasonville Dairy, 10898 U.S. Highway 10, Marshfield, Wisconsin. Call 715-207-2108 for more information.
Kewaunee County Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 18 at Salentine Homestead Dairy, E1669 County Road A, Luxemburg, Wisconsin. Visit dairypromo.com for more information.
W-F FFA Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at Waupaca County Fairgrounds, 602 South St., Weyauwega, Wisconsin. Call 920-867-8915 for more information.
Ripon FFA Alumni Country Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 18 at Miller Farms, N9610 County Road M, Pickett, Wisconsin. Call 920-229-4531 for more information.
June 24
Racine County Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 24 at Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 County Highway H, Franksville, Wisconsin. Call 262-534-5255 for more information.
Dunn County Dairy Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 24 at Maple Hills Dairy, N12588 190th Street, Boyceville, Wisconsin. Call 715-232-1636 for more information.
Auburndale FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 24 at Auburndale High School Shop, 10629 North Road, Auburndale, Wisconsin. Call 715-305-0385 for more information.
Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 24 at Redetzke’s No Joke Dairy, 216601 Wescott Ave., Stratford, Wisconsin. Call 715-581-7778 for more information.
June 25
Juneau County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 25 at Elroy Fair Grounds Entertainment Tent, N2435 Wisconsin Highway 82, Elroy, Wisconsin. Call 608-393-2515 for more information.
Colby Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to noon June 25 at Harmony Holsteins, W1455 County Road K, Unity, Wisconsin. Call 715-223-5182 for more information.
Marinette County Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon June 25 at Van De Walle Farms, W8303 West 22nd Road, Crivitz, Wisconsin. Call 920-660-4182 for more information.
Fond du Lac County Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 25 at Forest Ridge Holsteins, W2133 Randellen Lane, Eden, Wisconsin. Call 920-322-2292 for more information.
Shawano County Brunch on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 25 at Synergy Family Dairy, W2285 County Road S, Pulaski, Wisconsin. Call 920-371-7511 for more information.
Calumet County Sundae on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25 at Shiloh Dairy LLC, N8681 Bastian Road, Brillion, Wisconsin. Call 920-418-1580 for more information.
JULY
July 2
Sevastopol FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 6 to 11:30 a.m. July 2 at NE Wisconsin Antique Power Association, Thresheree Grounds, 5005 Country View Road, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Call 920-559-6994 for more information.
To list a dairy breakfast email information at least two weeks in advance to agriview@madison.com with breakfast name, date, time, location including street address and cost if any. Also include contact information for more event information.
