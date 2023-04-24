Spring has sprung. Soon it will be time for Wisconsin's dairy breakfasts.
Wisconsin dairy breakfasts are being planned to celebrate June Dairy Month. Agri-View will publish a calendar weekly in print, as well as online, with updates as we receive them. Email agriview@madison.com with breakfast information including time and date, location with street address, what will be included, and a contact website, email or phone number to learn more information. Visit bit.ly/dairybk2023 to see an interactive map.
June 3
Barron County June Dairy Month Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 6 to 11 a.m. June 3 at Cory & Janelle Picknell Family Dairy Farm, 790 6 ½ Ave., Prairie Farm, Wisconsin. Call 715-651-1085 for more information.
Iowa County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held June 3 at Arena Cheese, 300 U.S. Highway 14, Arena, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/iowacountydairypromotion for more information.
Rock County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held June 3 at Daluge Farm, 3719 South County Road G, Janesville, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/RockCountyDairyPromotion for more information.
Monroe County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held June 3 at Mapltwin Farms LLC, 28521 Navajo Road, Cashton, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/monroecountydairybreakfast for more information.
June 4
Dodge County Dairy Brunch
The breakfast will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 4 at Gault Valley Farms, W1970 Adams Road, Neosho, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/dodgecountydairy for more information.
June 10
Washington County Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 10 at Roden Echo Valley LLC, 5545 County Road Y, West Bend, Wisconsin. Call 262-689-8553 for more information.
Vernon County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 10 at Vesbach’s Doodle Valley Farm, E14154 Wisconsin Highway 82, La Farge, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/VernonCountyDairyBreakfast/ for more information.
Portage County Dairy Palooza
The breakfast will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 at Feltz’s Dairy Store, 5796 Porter Drive, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Call 715-570-6391 for more information.
June 11
Marquette County June Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to noon June 11 at Marquette County Fairgrounds, 757 Main Street, Westfield, Wisconsin. Call 608-369-2644 for more information.
Outagamie County Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 11 at Vande Hei Dairy Farm, N8370 County Road Y, Seymour, Wisconsin. Visit sites.google.com/view/outagamiecountydairypromotion/home for more information.
Oconto County Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 at Kohl’s Dairy Farm LLC, 6214 Klaus Lake Road, Gillett, Wisconsin. Call 920-598-0350 for more information.
Grant County Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held June 11 at the Stonefield Historic Site, 12195 County Highway VV, Cassville, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066556095367 for more information.
June 17-18
Watertown Agri-Business Club’s Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 17 and 18 at Zwieg’s Maple Acres, N947 Plover Road, Clyman, Wisconsin. Call 920-248-1860 for more information.
June 18
Kewaunee County Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 18 at Salentine Homestead Dairy, E1669 County Road A, Luxemburg, Wisconsin. Visit dairypromo.com for more information.
W-F FFA Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at Waupaca County Fairgrounds, 602 South St., Weyauwega, Wisconsin. Call 920-867-8915 for more information.
June 24
Racine County Breakfast on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 24 at Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 County Highway H, Franksville, Wisconsin. Call 262-534-5255 for more information.
June 25
Shawano County Brunch on the Farm
The breakfast will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 25 at Synergy Family Dairy, W2285 County Road S, Pulaski, Wisconsin. Call 920-371-7511 for more information.
JULY
July 2
Sevastopol FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast
The breakfast will be held from 6 to 11:30 a.m. July 2 at NE Wisconsin Antique Power Association, Thresheree Grounds, 5005 Country View Road, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Call 920-559-6994 for more information.
To list a dairy breakfast email information at least two weeks in advance to agriview@madison.com with breakfast name, date, time, location including street address and cost if any. Also include contact information for more event information.