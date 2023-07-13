The 2023 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days will be held at the Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club’s grounds, S3347 Sand Road, Baraboo, Wisconsin. The grounds are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18-20. Visit www.wifarmtechdays.org/visitors1 for visitor information. Tickets are $10 cash at the gate or $12 with credit card. Children 12 and younger are free. Parking is free.
There is a tram system available to take visitors around the grounds. Trams will run continously around the interior perimeter of the show, making multiple stops at different featured areas. See the map, page 6, for locations and tram-stop signs.
Scooters, wheelchairs and wagons are available for rental through HomeTown Mobility. Visit www.htmia.com or call 712-938-2029 to make reservations and for more information.
People are also reading…
First Aid and an EMT station is by the show headquarters, straight inside Main Gate 2 across the street from the main tram hub. Visitors can also find a person with a yellow volunteer shirt and ask that volunteer to radio headquarters for help.
A family care area is located in the Rural Events Center. The small private area is available for diaper changing, breastfeeding and simple childcare needs.
Lost and found items can be turned in or looked for at the show headquarters, located straight west of Main Gate 2.
An ATM is located near the show headquarters inside Main Gate 2, to the west.
Visit www.wifarmtechdays.org for more information.